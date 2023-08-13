Hyderabad: On August 12, actor Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passed away at the age of 68 in Mumbai. The Lokhande family's sorrow is shared by countless fans and well-wishers who have been touched by Ankita's work and persona. The news of the passing of Ankita's father has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fellow actors, colleagues, and fans alike.

Shashikant Lokhande's contributions to his daughter's journey in the entertainment world have been significant, serving as a pillar of strength and support. Although details about the cause of his passing are limited, reports suggest that his health had been a concern in the days leading up to the tragic event. The last rites took place at the Oshiwara crematorium on August 13, 2023, at 11 am, providing an opportunity for family, friends, and admirers to pay their respects.

Ankita Lokhande, acclaimed for her portrayal of Archana in the popular television series Pavitra Rishta, has not yet made any public statements about her father's passing. Her silence is understandable during this difficult time, as she navigates her grief alongside her husband Vicky Jain. Family aside, several celebrities from the film and television industry including filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, Shraddha Arya, and Kushal Tandon were spotted arriving at the crematorium to pay their last respects.

Father's Day had earlier seen Ankita Lokhande sharing a heartfelt tribute to her father on social media. In the poignant post, she expressed her deep gratitude for his unwavering support and sacrifices. She acknowledged the challenges they had faced together, especially during financially difficult times, and credited her father for being her guiding light.

