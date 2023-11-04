ALI MERCHANT TIES KNOT WITH MODEL ANDLEEB ZAIDI SAYS NOW WE CAN HANG OUT FOREVER HAPPILY

Hyderabad: Actor Ali Merchant and model Andleeb Zaidi exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony held in Lucknow nearly a month after their engagement. In a recent social media post, the actor expressed his joy, stating that they can now spend the rest of their lives together, and happily ever after.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a bunch of photos from their wedding and wrote in the caption, "And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after starts now. I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honour and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you."

The post received an overwhelming response from fans, friends and colleagues in the industry, all showering the couple with wishes. Among the first to congratulate them was actor Nisha Rawal, followed by Zeeshan Khan, Shardul Pandit and Danish Alfaaz, who also extended their warm wishes on the social media platform.

A report stated that Ali and Andleeb tied the knot on November 2, in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow. The pictures shared by Ali showcased the couple's striking poses, with Ali donning a white sherwani and Andleeb dressed in an ivory-hued garara set. This is Ali's third marriage, having been previously married to Sara Khan and Anam. However, his marriage to Sara, which took place on the reality show Bigg Boss 4, ended in separation after just two months. Similarly, his marriage to Anam also came to an end in 2021.

Recently, Ali made an appearance on Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp, marking his return to the reality show realm after his initial appearance on Bigg Boss 4. Alongside reality shows, he has also been a part of popular fiction TV shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bandini.