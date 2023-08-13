AHEAD OF BIGG BOSS OTT 2 FINALE A LOOK BACK AT THE TOP 5 FINALISTS JOURNEY SO FAR

Hyderabad: The final episode of Season 2 of The Bigg Boss OTT will air soon. The end of this season has increased the interest of the viewers as millions of fans in India eagerly anticipate the announcement of the winner. After a challenging competition that lasted for a month and a half, the show's eagerly awaited grand finale will put an end to the housemates' spectacular journeys. With the finale around the corner, let us take a walk down memory lane with each contestant's journey so far.

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is a 26 year old YouTuber. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media where he posts videos on his screen name Fukra Insaan. Abhishek consistently outperformed the other participants when it came to accomplishing tasks. He is one of the competitors that voiced his opinions and maintained amicable ties with the other housemates as well. After defeating Pooja Bhatt in a recent challenge, Abhishek secured the position of the first finalist of the season.

Elvish Yadav

Elvish is an Indian Youtuber and social media influencer. The 26-year-old was introduced in the show in the 4th week as a wildcard entry. Since joining the Bigg Boss house, he has continued to be a fan favourite. Elvish has a good chance of being the first wildcard to win the reality competition because of his enormous fan base.

Pooja Bhatt

The former Bollywood actor was seen participating in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. With her intellect and wit, the actor was able to pull audiences towards her. She remained true to herself and played fair in the game. Bhatt stayed away from house politics, though she is blamed for covering up Bebika Dhurve's mistakes. Pooja is one of the strong contenders to qualify for the finals and has a fair chance of winning the show.

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is a well-known online influencer. She garnered millions of fans with her lovable nature, dancing skills and entertaining antics in the Bigg Boss house. Manisha in the six-week journey became close to Abhishek and Elvish. She was also good friends with Bebika, but then things took an ugly turn. Manisha is a fierce competitor and has a decent chance of winning the game.

Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve is one of the top finalists of the popular Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. She obviously has close relationships with Pooja Bhatt, but she also has a friendly rivalry with another candidate, Abhishek Malhan. Bebika is an actor, astrologer and dentist. She was often termed as the villain of the house for voicing her opinions and picking fights in the house.

The infamous Bigg Boss OTT 2 aired on June 17. Initially, it was to air for four weeks but with the overwhelming response to the show, makers decided to extend it for two more weeks. The show will culminate on August 14 with the announcement of the winner.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 57 highlights: Amit Tandon graces show ahead of finale, housemates target Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani in roast game