Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 is creating a buzz as it is set to premiere on Sunday, October 15, and fans are eagerly awaiting the return of this popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. In the lead-up to the premiere, Colors TV has been teasing fans with promos featuring the contestants and a sneak peek into the Bigg Boss 17 house.

A recent promotional video shared on Instagram offers viewers a glimpse of the grandeur within the Bigg Boss 17 house. The caption reads, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aapka swagat hai! 👁️Chaliye pravesh karte hai iss season ke aalishaan aur shaandaar ghar mein jahan Dil, Dimag aur Dum ka lagega buffet! ❤️🧠👊🏻" (Welcome to the Bigg Boss house! Let's enter this luxurious and magnificent house of this season where hearts, minds, and strength will be on full display).

To add to the intrigue, earlier promos showcased silhouettes of the contestants without revealing their identities. In one promo, a couple is seen dancing to the song Rabba Janda from the movie Mission Majnu, and fans have been speculating that the couple is actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

Another promo features a woman in traditional attire dancing to "Param Sundari" from Kriti Sanon's film Mimi, and viewers have speculated that this could be actor Isha Malviya. In yet another promo, a woman dances in a red saree to the iconic track Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the 2021 blockbuster movie 'Pushpa.' Fans are guessing that this entrant could be actor Mannara Chopra.

The excitement doesn't end there. A male contestant, seen in a bright jacket in a promotional video, is described as someone who charms everyone with his style and is set to be the 9 PM alarm. Fans have speculated that this could be actor Abhishek Kumar.

Ahead of the show's premiere, it's safe to say that the anticipation for this season is palpable among fans who are eager for latest updates on regarding the show. Scroll ahead for all you need to know about the latest season of Bigg Boss.

Guide to watch BIGG BOSS 17:

Date: The much-anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 17 is happening on October 15, 2023.

Time: Be sure to tune in at 9:00 pm for the grand premiere. The show will continue to air on weekdays at 10:00 pm and on weekends at 9:00 pm.

Channel: You can catch all the action exclusively on the COLORS channel.

24-Hour Live Channel: If you want to stay engaged round the clock, there's a 24-hour LIVE channel available on JioCinema.

Special Feature: This season introduces the 'Archive Room,' a unique library of footage from every episode, providing valuable insights into the contestants' interactions.

Host: The charismatic Salman Khan returns as the host, known for raising the right questions and delivering reality checks during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Exclusive Content: JioCinema offers exclusive content access for free, including the choice of multiple live feeds for a more immersive viewing experience.

Don't Miss: The premiere episode will feature Salman Khan performing his chartbusters and set the stage for this season's theme, 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.'