ACTOR MODEL MADHURA NAIK SHARES VIDEO ON HAMAS ATTACK SAYS COUSIN HER HUSBAND WERE MURDERED IN COLD BLOOD

Hyderabad: Television actor and model Madhura Naik, who is known for her work in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Naagin, shared that her cousin Odaya and her brother-in-law were killed by the Hamas terrorists amidst the ongoing war in Israel. On Tuesday night, the actor took to her social media handle to share details of the attack, claiming that the duo was killed in front of their kids on October 7 in Israel.

Taking to Instagram, Madhura Naik dropped a video sharing the gruesome deets of the horrors of the Hamas attack in Israel. She shared that women, children, and the elderly were being attacked and murdered in Israel in broad daylight. The video opens with Madhura introducing herself and then she goes on to say that her family is going through a lot of pain because of what is happening in the country.

Naik said, "I, Madhura Naik, am a Jew of Indian origin. We are now only 3,000 in strength here in India. On October 7, we lost a daughter and a son from our family. My cousin Odaya and her husband were murdered in cold blood in the presence of their two children. The grief and emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words."

The actor continued, "As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women and her streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas. The women, children, elderly and the weak are being targeted. Yesterday, I posted a picture of my sister and family for the world to see our pain and I was shocked to see how deep pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda runs. I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish."

"Today I want to voice my feelings and tell my followers, friends and people who I love and people who have supported me and shown me nothing but love and appreciation for all these years," she added.