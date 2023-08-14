ABHISHEK MALHAN HOSPITALISED JUST AHEAD OF BIGG BOSS OTT 2 FINALE FANS SEND WELL WISHES

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 draws near, an unexpected twist has cast a shadow over the show's climax. Abhishek Malhan, a formidable contender within the Bigg Boss OTT 2house, has been taken to the hospital, leaving fans and fellow housemates concerned.

Just on the eve of the finale, Abhishek's sister, Prerna Malhan, took to social media to confirm his hospitalization, shattering hopes of his participation in the Monday night episode. In a heartfelt tweet on August 13, Prerna reached out to Abhishek's legion of fans, requesting their collective prayers for his swift recovery.

She expressed, "Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won't be able to perform for you all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let's pray for his speedy recovery."

The announcement of Abhishek Malhan's health setback triggered an outpouring of support from his admirers. Comments flooded in, filled with well-wishes and hopes for his rapid healing. A sentiment echoed by a follower, "This is heartbreaking, wishing him a speedy recovery." Another admirer emphasized health as a priority, stating, "It's very sad news. Get well soon man…your performance we will definitely miss but health first. Guys let's all pray and wish him a speedy recovery." The rallying cry of "Stay Strong Champ!" reverberated throughout the comments section.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Abhishek was not hospitalised but was taken to the doctors' as he had body ache and was feeling weak due to viral fever. The social media star is recuperating well and will be seen at the grand finale.

Reportedly, Abhishek Malhan had been grappling with health issues for nearly a week prior to his hospitalisation. Nevertheless, the official Bigg Boss OTT team has yet to provide any updates regarding the severity of his condition. In a dramatic showdown, the show unveiled its top 5 contestants last week, among them Abhishek Malhan.

His rivals for the coveted Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy include Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. Notably, former housemate Jiya Shankar, who recently exited the Bigg Boss house, has voiced her support for Abhishek's journey.

The latest installment of Bigg Boss OTT commenced on June 17, introducing a roster of recognizable faces like Cyrus Broacha, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid, among others. The superstar host, Salman Khan, is set to reveal the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 during the upcoming finale. For viewers eagerly awaiting the culmination of this roller-coaster ride, the grand finale is scheduled to air at 9 PM on the JioCinema app tonight.

