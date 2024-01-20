SHEHNAAZ GILL KICKSTARTS SHOOT FOR SAB FIRST CLASS WITH VARUN SHARMA

Hyderabad: Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who gained fame from her appearance in Bigg Boss Season 13, is currently showcasing her charisma in movies. After her debut in the Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Shehnaz Gill was seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You for Coming. Now, a new movie titled Sab First Class has been announced, where she will be sharing screen space with Fukrey fame actor Varun Sharma.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill dropped a couple of pictures with a caption that read, "2024 begins," followed by several celebratory emojis. In the first photo, Shehnaaz can be seen holding the clapperboard alongside Varun Sharma, producer Murad Khetani, and director Balwinder Singh Janjua. The second picture displays just the clapperboard with the film's title written on it.

According to reports, Sab First Class is a complete family entertainer, with Varun Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles. The movie will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who recently received critical acclaim for the thriller series CAT, starring Randeep Hooda. A source revealed that the shoot commenced today in Chandigarh, and it will be a non-stop schedule from start to finish.