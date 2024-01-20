SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU FLAUNTS HER BICEPS IN THROWBACK VIDEOS FOR THE FAMILY MAN 2 AND CITADEL

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in addition to her acting prowess, is also known to be a fitness enthusiast. Despite her busy schedule, she manages to carve out time to hit the gym and maintain her physical well-being. Fans are often treated to glimpses of her workout routine, as Samantha shares snippets on her social media handle. On Saturday, the actor shared a couple of throwback videos, wherein she can be seen working out in the gym.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actor shared a video from 2020, wherein she can be seen dedicating herself to rigorous exercise for the second season of the spy action series The Family Man, which starred Manoj Bajpayee as the lead. Alongside the video, Samantha wrote, "The Family Man 2 #Raji #2020." In her next post, she displayed her toned biceps, accompanied with the caption, "Citadel. Bigger the biceps, Bigger the action #2023."

Citadel, an upcoming web series, is the Indian adaptation of its popular American series of the same title. The original series was a blockbuster success, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the leading roles. In the Indian version, Samantha reunites with director duo Raj & Dk following their collaboration in The Family Man 2. Citadel India also stars Varun Dhawan in a prominent role. Additionally, actors Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem have been brought on board to portray significant characters in the series.