RHEA CHAKRABORTY AND BROTHER SHOWIK REMEMBER SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT ON HIS BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Hyderabad: Wishes for Sushant Singh Rajput have been coming in from all sides on his 38th birth anniversary, as his fans, friends, and loved ones commemorate him on this important day. On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary today, January 21, actor Rhea Chakraborty remembered him by sharing a throwback photo of the late actor. Her brother Showik Chakraborty too dropped Instagram photos in memory of Sushant in his remembrance.

Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram Stories to share a lovely photo of Sushant on his 38th birth anniversary. She accompanied the photo with a red heart emoji. Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty too shared an old photo on his Instagram Story. In the photo, he can be seen giving a hug to Sushant in a tender moment. He added a white heart emoji along with the photo as a tribute to the late actor.

Rhea Chakraborty's post for Sushant Singh Rajput

Showik Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on his birth anniversary. Shweta shared a video of his joyful moments, stating, "Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. I love you forever...to the power of infinity." She then concluded the heartfelt tribute writing: "I hope you live in a million hearts and inspire them to do and be good. May your legacy be that you influenced millions to be God-like and generous."