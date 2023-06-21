ZOYA AKHTAR REVEALS GOLDEN ADVICE SHE GAVE TO SUHANA KHAN KHUSHI KAPOOR AND AGASTYA NANDA TO SURVIVE NEPOTISM DEBATE

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is aware of the criticism that the cast of her movie The Archies has been receiving. The movie has received a tone of trolls from individuals against nepotism in Bollywood ever since it was unveiled. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are among the star kids who will foray into films with Zoya's film.

In a recent interview, Zoya advised the star kids to 'be a Jedi' and focus on their work. She continued that it's natural for a child to follow in their parents' footsteps in terms of career choice. In the interview, Zoya said, "I mean you have grown up. At the end of the day, we all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house with parents that you admire, you just end up doing things they do and it is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say you can't do this or you can't do that?"

When Zoya was asked about how she has given them the training to deal in public, she said, "You don't (have any training), you have to roll with the punches. You have to get out there, you have to keep your head down and work hard."

She further said, "At the end of the day if you do your job well, you will be unstoppable. Do your job, that's it. Everything else, I just bubble myself. I just focus on what I have to do and if I will do it well or honestly, it will find its audience. That's it, you can't control anything but yourself. You can't control what people say, you can't control what people think, you can't control if they like you, can't control if they don't like you. You can just control what you put out and so that is what you should do. Just focus, be a Jedi."

Meanwhile, The Archies also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The movie is coming soon on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the famous Archie Comics set in 1964 in Riverdale. The release date is yet to be revealed. Zoya recently unveiled The Archies teaser at Netflix Tadum event in Brazil.