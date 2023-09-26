ZEENAT AMAN SHARES NOSTALGIC PICTURES WITH DEV ANAND ON HIS 100TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Zeenat Aman remembered the legendary actor Dev Anand on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. On Tuesday, Zeenat took to her social media handle and shared a couple of throwback pictures with Dev Anand from their earliest movies together. She also penned down a heartfelt note for him on his special day.

Sharing the throwback pictures on Instagram, Zeenat wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations. It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I've been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I've already said."

She further wrote, "Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can't resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I'm not so sure about you younger lot!"