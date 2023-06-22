ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE GAINS MOMENTUM AT BOX OFFICE ON DAY 20 AFTER DISMAL PERFORMANCE OF ADIPURUSH

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, Laxman Utekar's love comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recovered from a drop in its daily box office haul. This course correction might be linked to Om Raut's flick Adipurush, which had yet another significant fall at its box office on Wednesday. Despite the massive advance booking for Adipurush, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer completed an astounding third weekend total of over Rs 5 crore.

Even on Monday, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film managed to hold its own, earning 1.08 crore. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's daily collection fell below one crore for the first time on Tuesday, reaching Rs 99 lakh. It picked up steam again on Wednesday, earning Rs 1.08 crore, the same amount as on Monday. It also surpassed the Rs 70 crore mark in its total domestic run.

Meanwhile, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer dropped to Rs 7.50 crore nett on Wednesday after dropping to Rs 20 crore on Monday and earning only half of that on Tuesday. While the mega starrer had a record-breaking opening weekend, the downhill spiral continues as unfavourable word-of-mouth came into play and early enthusiasm at the box office faded.

According to Taran Adarsh, a famous film industry expert, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is expected to cross the 75 crore milestone at the domestic box office because of the lack of a major release this Friday. Only Krishna V. Bhatt's horror picture 1920: Horrors of the Heart, starring Avika Gor, will be released in theatres.

New players will enter the market next week during the lengthy Eid weekend, which begins on June 29. Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, are the much-anticipated movies.

