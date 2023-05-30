ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE DIRECTOR REVEALS WHY HE DIDNT CAST KATRINA KAIF IN THE MOVIE

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Laxman Utekar is all geared up for his upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. In a recent interview, Laxman shared why he could not cast Katrina Kaif opposite her husband Vicky Kaushal in the movie. The filmmaker stated that he did not feel Katrina could portray the role of a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law.

In the interview, Laxman stated, "Meri language Katrina ko samajh aayegi tabhi kar paunga (laughs). Aapko lagta hai Katrina kabhi small town ki heroine lagegi? (I will be able to do it only if Katrina understands my language. Do you think Katrina will ever look like a small-town heroine?) I would love to work with Vicky and Katrina if we get a good script."

He continued, "I would not get them on board this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I did not feel like Katrina would fit for the role of a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law based on her aura and demeanor. If there is anything in the future that will work for them then why not?"

Meanwhile, Katrina will next appear alongside Salman Khan in the forthcoming action-thriller movie Tiger 3. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. She will also star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the movie Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. She will also appear opposite Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming movie Jee Le Zara.