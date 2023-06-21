Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke crossed Rs 70 crore mark at the box office on Tuesday. The romantic comedy helmed by Laxman Utekar put together an impressive third weekend despite Adipurush wave. The film, however, witnessed a decline as the week progressed.

Sara and Vicky's mid-budgeted family entertainer has emerged as a winner at the box office. The film minted over Rs 70 crore on Tuesday as it registered business of almost a crore at the domestic box office. Taking to social media, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection for day 19.

Take a look at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's day-wise box office collection:

Day 1 Rs 5.49 cr

Day 2 Rs 7.20 cr

Day 3 Rs 9.90 cr

Day 5 Rs 4.14 cr

Day 6 Rs 3.87 cr

Day 7 Rs 3.51 cr

Day 8 Rs 3.24 cr

Day 9 Rs 5.76 cr

Day 10 Rs 7.02 cr

Day 11 Rs 2.70 cr

Day 12 Rs 2.52 cr

Day 13 Rs 2.25 cr

Day 14 Rs 1.95 cr

Day 15 Rs 1.08 cr

Day 16 Rs 1.89 cr

Day 17 Rs 2.34 cr

Day 18 Rs 1.08 cr

Day 19 Rs 99 lacs

Total: Rs 70.38 crore nett box office collection in India

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke week wise nett box office collection India

Week 1: Rs 37.35 cr

Week 2: Rs 25.65 cr

Weekend 3: Rs 5.31 cr

Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films is known for churning out some engaging stories set in small towns. With the commercial success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the banner yet again proved that irrespective of scale, a well-executed story stands a good chance of resonating well with our audience.

The small-scale film even managed to hold its own amid the bottled-up excitement for Prabhas' tentpole film Adipurush. Interestingly, Adipurush was perceived to crush Sara and Vicky's film at the box office. Defying the notion in the trade, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke managed to register super steady numbers nonetheless.