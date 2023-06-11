ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE LAXMAN UTEKARS FILM WITNESSES GROWTH ON DAY 9

Hyderabad Filmmaker Laxman Utekar s latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is inching close to Rs 50 crore mark at the box office The film headlined by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will enjoy a solo run at the box office for two weeks until Prabhas and Kriti Sanon s highlyanticipated tentpole film Adipurush hits big screens on June 16 The film opened with Rs 549 crore and witnessed a significant surge in the box office collection during the first weekend But later numbers dropped and remained steady at around Rs 3 crore On the second Saturday Zara Hatke Zara Bachke however witnessed impressive growth at the box officeOn Sunday Laxman took to social media to share Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection for day 9 His Instagram post suggests that the family entertainer raked in Rs 576 crore nett at the domestic box office on the second Saturday which brings the total to Rs 4653 crore With an upward trend at the box office the trade experts are hopeful of the film crossing Rs 50 crore mark by Sunday night The box office numbers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have reinstilled faith in makers to go theatrical and not rely only on OTT for midbudget filmsREAD Vicky Kaushal chuckles as Kapil Sharma asks where he met Katrina chupke chupke before marriageSet in Indore Madhya Pradesh Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around a happily married couple played by Vicky and Sara who lives in a joint family and decides to stage a divorce What ensues is a comedy of errors with few interesting twists and turns The lighthearted film is said to be elevated by SachinJigar s music