ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE DAY 8 VICKY KAUSHAL SARA ALI KHANS FILM LIKELY TO CROSS RS 50 CR MARK THIS WEEKEND

Hyderabad The box office performance of filmmaker Laxman Utekar s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan slowed down throughout the week However film trade analysts still predict that the movie will surpass Rs 50 crore mark by this weekend The 8day total of the movie is currently Rs 408 crore On Friday the movie made Rs 342 croreTaking to Twitter film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the eighthday collection of the movie along with a weekend forecast He tweeted ZaraHatkeZaraBachke remains rocksteady on second Fri… Expect a jump in the biz over the weekend has chances of hittingcrossing ₹ 50 cr by Sun night if the strong trend continues… Week 2 Fri 342 cr better than Thu 324 cr Total ₹ 4077 cr India biz Sharing the collections of national chains he further wrote National chains Week 2… ⭐️ Fri 212 cr better than Week 1 Wed 205 cr and Thu 197 cr ZHZB biz at a glance… Week 1 ₹ 3735 cr Boxoffice Also read Zara Hatke Zara Bachke BO day 7 Vicky KaushalSara Ali Khan s film ends first week on promising noteVicky Kaushal recently stated that he had always known that a simple story like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will resonate with viewers As a result of which the love that the film is getting is beyond numbers for the team He said that the story of the movie about a couple from Indore who struggles for privacy in a joint family was narrated to him during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic when theatrical releases were not doing well