ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE DAY 17 VICKY KAUSHAL AND SARA ALI KHANS FILM WITHSTANDS ADIPURUSH CRAZE IN WEEKEND 3

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was deemed getting washed out by Adipurush. The mid-budget film set in Madhya Pradesh, however, withstood the craze that a mighty opponent like Adipurush created at the box office. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film completed three weeks and is running successfully in theaters.

When it comes to reviews, like Adipurush, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke too did not score well. The film, however, won over the audience and is now inching close to Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. On its third Sunday, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke witnessed growth at the box office. The film observed an upward trend and raked in Rs 2.34 crore which summed up the third-weekend business on an impressive note of Rs 5.31 crore.

Have a look at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke day wise box office collection:

Day 1 Rs 5.49 cr

Day 2 Rs 7.20 cr

Day 3 Rs 9.90 cr

Day 5 Rs 4.14 cr

Day 6 Rs 3.87 cr

Day 7 Rs 3.51 cr

Day 8 Rs 3.24 cr

Day 9 Rs 5.76 cr

Day 10 Rs 7.02 cr

Day 11 Rs 2.70 cr

Day 12 Rs 2.52 cr

Day 13 Rs 2.25 cr

Day 14 Rs 1.95 cr

Day 15 Rs 1.08 cr

Day 16 Rs 1.89 cr

Day 17 Rs 2.34 cr

Total: Rs 68.31 crore nett box office collection in India

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke week wise nett box office collection India

Week 1: Rs 37.35 cr

Week 2: Rs 25.65 cr

Weekend 3: Rs 5.31 cr

The commercial success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke comes at a very important juncture for Sara and Vicky, who were having more misses than hits of late. The film bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films also managed to infuse faith into filmmakers to go theatrical for mid-sized films which were otherwise taking the OTT route post pandemic.