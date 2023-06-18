Hyderabad: Laxman Utekar helmed romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was perceived to take a beating from Prabhas starrer Adipurush. The film headlined by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, however, witnessed growth on its third Saturday. Despite Adipurush mania, the film held strong and witnessed 80% jump in numbers.

The romantic drama set in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, continues to lure audience to theaters. On its third Saturday, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke observed a surge in collections. The growth in box office collection of Sara and Vicky's film is a positive sign especially when the presence of a tentpole film like Adipurush is towering tall.

Despite Adipurush mania, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke raked in Rs 1.89 crore on its 16th day of release and the sum is bigger than previous day's business. The film which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 40 crore has put together an impressive total of Rs 65.97 crore so far. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was declared a hit when it crossed Rs 50 crore mark on day 10.

Have a look at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke day wise box office collection:

Day 1 Rs 5.49 cr

Day 2 Rs 7.20 cr

Day 3 Rs 9.90 cr

Day 5 Rs 4.14 cr

Day 6 Rs 3.87 cr

Day 7 Rs 3.51 cr

Day 8 Rs 3.24 cr

Day 9 Rs 5.76 cr

Day 10 Rs 7.02 cr

Day 11 Rs 2.70 cr

Day 12 Rs 2.52 cr

Day 13 Rs 2.25 cr

Day 14 Rs 1.95 cr

Day 15 Rs 1.08 cr

Day 16 Rs 1.89 cr

Total: Rs 65.97 cr nett box office collection in India

The makers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke apparently decided to release the film soon after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan got pushed. They aimed at a nearly two-week long solo release window before the arrival of Adipurush on June 16. Interestingly, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke makers announced film's release date 19 days in advance and film's trailer was launched just 18 days prior to its release. In a fortnight time, the team chalked out a multicity promotional plan while also squeezing in Vicky and Sara's Abu Dhabi visit for IIFA 2023.