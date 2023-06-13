Hyderabad Laxman Utekar s latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is declared a hit after two weeks of its release Headlined by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan the romantic comedy is being lapped up by the audience On its second Monday the film witnessed a natural drop in numbers but managed to retain the momentum it gathered during the first weekZara Hatke Zara Bachke which is said to be mounted on a budget of Rs 40 crore has so far registered a business of Rs 5625 crore nett in the domestic market On its 11th day of release the film raked in Rs 270 crore According to trade reports Vicky and Sara s romcom is going strong beyond metros Compared to the secondweekend collections Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office numbers have dropped but for a second Monday the business is considered to be goodThe film will reap the benefits of a solo release window for a fortnight Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will enjoy the absolute attention of the audience until the release of Prabhas tentpole film Adipurush which arrives in theaters on June 16Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office at a glance Day 1 Rs 549 cr Day 2 Rs 720 cr Day 3 Rs 990 cr Day 5 Rs 414 cr Day 6 Rs 387 cr Day 7 Rs 351 cr Day 8 Rs 324 cr Day 9 Rs 576 cr Day 10 Rs 702 cr Day 11 Rs 270 cr Total Rs 5625 crTo celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke s success the makers threw a party on Monday night in Mumbai The ZHZB success bash was attended by the film s director star cast crew and industry friends Kriti Sanon who shares a close bond with Maddock Films head honcho Dinesh Vijan attended the film s success bash Also seen at the event were Tamannaah Bhatia Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal