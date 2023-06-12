ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE DAY 10 VICKY KAUSHAL AND SARA ALI KHANS FILM MINTS OVER RS 53 CR ON SECOND SUNDAY

Hyderabad As expected Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan s latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had the best second weekend The film helmed by Laxman Utekar surpassed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office on Day 10 of its release The family entertainer opened with Rs 549 crore and registered good numbers over the first weekend The business however dropped a bit during weekdays but the numbers remained steady and an upward trend was observed as the film entered its second week in theatersTaking to social media the makers shared collections for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office Day 10 The film has a registered business of Rs 702 crore which is bigger than the Day 9 collection The first week collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke minted over Rs 3735 crore while week 2 raked in Rs 1620 crore which brings the total to Rs 5355 crore nett in the domestic market after 10 days of the film s releaseZara Hatke Zara Bachke box office at a glanceDay 1 Rs 549 crDay 2 Rs 720 crDay 3 Rs 990 crDay 5 Rs 414 crDay 6 Rs 387 crDay 7 Rs 351 crDay 8 Rs 324 crDay 9 Rs 576 crDay 10 Rs 702 crZara Hatke Zara Bachke box office week wiseWeek 1 ₹ 3735 crWeekend 2 ₹ 1620 crTotal ₹ 5355 crThe box office numbers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke proved skeptics wrong who predicted that the lifetime business of Vicky and Sara s film will be around Rs 20 crore Dinesh Vijanproduced film is going strong at the box office and will enjoy the undivided attention of the audience until the massive tentpole film Adipurush releases on June 16