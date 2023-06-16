ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS DROP ON DAY 14 VICKY KAUSHAL SARA ALI KHANS FILM TO BRAVE ADIPURUSH WAVE NOW

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which was released on June 2 has managed to rake in considerable business despite garnering mixed reviews. After enjoying a solo release window for 14 days, the journey henceforth will be an uphill task for the family entertainer directed by Laxman Utelar as Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit the big screens today.

On day 14, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke witnessed a drop in box office numbers. The makers took to social media to share box office update for the film and revealed that the romantic comedy minted over Rs 1.95 crore on its 14th day in the domestic market. Which brings the total to Rs 63 crore nett in India.

Have a look at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection so far:

Day 1 Rs 5.49 cr

Day 2 Rs 7.20 cr

Day 3 Rs 9.90 cr

Day 5 Rs 4.14 cr

Day 6 Rs 3.87 cr

Day 7 Rs 3.51 cr

Day 8 Rs 3.24 cr

Day 9 Rs 5.76 cr

Day 10 Rs 7.02 cr

Day 11 Rs 2.70 cr

Day 12 Rs 2.52 cr

Day 13 Rs 2.25 cr

Day 14 Rs 1.95 cr

Total: Rs 63 cr nett box office collection in India

Zara Hateke Zara Bachke is said to be made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the family entertainer was declared a hit when it crossed Rs 50 crore mark on day 10th of its release. The makers also celebrated the commercial success of their mid-sized film with a lavish bash in Mumbai.