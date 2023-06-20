ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION SARA ALI KHAN AND VICKY KAUSHALS FILM WITNESSES A DIP ON DAY 18

Hyderabad: The box office collection of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, experienced a drop on Day 18. The Laxman Utekar directorial had been maintaining a consistent performance, bringing in about Rs 2 crore every day. However, it barely brought in Rs 1 crore on June 19, the 18th day since its theatrical release.

Adipurush's theatrical release has had an impact on Vicky and Sara's romantic comedy. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke centers around a newlywed couple's struggle to steam some quality time together while being constantly surrounded by members of their joint family.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke made its theatrical debut on June 2, earning approximately Rs 5.49 crore on its first day. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience. However, it started to see a decline in earnings mostly after the release of Adipurush. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the total collection of the movie in India after 18 days now amounts to Rs 69.39 crore.

Take a look at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's day-wise box office collection:

Day 1 Rs 5.49 cr

Day 2 Rs 7.20 cr

Day 3 Rs 9.90 cr

Day 5 Rs 4.14 cr

Day 6 Rs 3.87 cr

Day 7 Rs 3.51 cr

Day 8 Rs 3.24 cr

Day 9 Rs 5.76 cr

Day 10 Rs 7.02 cr

Day 11 Rs 2.70 cr

Day 12 Rs 2.52 cr

Day 13 Rs 2.25 cr

Day 14 Rs 1.95 cr

Day 15 Rs 1.08 cr

Day 16 Rs 1.89 cr

Day 17 Rs 2.34 cr

Day 18 Rs 1.08 cr

Total: Rs 69.39 crore nett box office collection in India

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke emerged as glowing example of mid-budget films doing well at the box office which was not the case of late as makers were opting for OTT route for small scale films. Vicky and Sara also needed a theatrical release for long to boost their star power and the box office numbers of the film validated their relative popularity.

