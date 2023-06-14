ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION HERES HOW MUCH VICKY KAUSHAL AND SARA ALI KHANS FILM MINTED ON DAY 12

Hyderabad Filmmaker Laxman Utekar s romcom film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles is performing well at the box office even after receiving mixed reviews from the critics The movie had a notable increase in numbers over the weekend despite starting with a modest domestic nett business of Rs 549 crore on its opening day On June 13 Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a decline in numbers Taking to social media the makers shared an update on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection for Day 12 The film raked in Rs 252 crore on Monday which brings nett business to Rs 5877 crore in domestic marketThe Laxman Utekar directorial follows a young couple who are in desperate need of their own space The movie with a sweet and simple storyline as well as its fresh pairing appears to have received an impressive thumbsup from the audience Two weeks after its release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has managed to make a respectable amount at the box office Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office at a glanceDay 1 Rs 549 crDay 2 Rs 720 crDay 3 Rs 990 crDay 5 Rs 414 crDay 6 Rs 387 crDay 7 Rs 351 crDay 8 Rs 324 crDay 9 Rs 576 crDay 10 Rs 702 crDay 11 Rs 270 crDay 12 Rs 252 crTotal Rs 5877 crInterestingly Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Sara s first theatrical release after a gap of over three years Her last theatrical release was in 2020 with Imtiaz Ali s Love Aaj Kal after which she starred in the digitally released Coolie No 1 Atrangi Re and Gaslight Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be an important movie for Vicky as well since his last theatrical release Bhoot – Part One The Haunted Ship was before the pandemic