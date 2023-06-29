ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 27 VICKY KAUSHAL SARA ALI KHAN STARRER SLOWS DOWN

Hyderabad: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is currently performing poorly at the box office. After passing the Rs 80 crore milestone in India, the film has seen a drop. At the moment, it appears like the film would fail to reach the Rs 100 crore mark.

As per reports, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer mid-budget film earned Rs 90 lakh on Day 27 of its run at the box office on June 28. ZHZB is about a couple who wish to live separately from their family. They get a divorce in order to apply for a flat through the Indian government's flagship programme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit theatres on June 2nd. The film grossed roughly Rs 5.25 crore on its first day at the box office. The audience gave it mostly mixed feedback. On Day 27, the film's domestic box office earnings dropped to almost Rs 90 lakh nett. According to reports, the 27-day cumulative collection in India is already about Rs 82 crore. On June 28, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.66%.

Zara Hatke's story is set in the little town of Indore. Zara Bachke is about two lovers, Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan), who are madly in love with each other. They stay with Kapil's family after their wedding and are frequently interrupted by relatives when they try to romance or even spend some alone time together. Kapil and Saumya strive to secure a flat through the Indian government's flagship programme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), to move away from their family. However, in order to be eligible, they must first divorce.

