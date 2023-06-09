Hyderabad Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a family drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Zara in the lead for the first time The family entertainer completed one week of its release in the theatre The film which had a good opening and grew throughout the weekend slowed down a little bit on weekdays The film has managed to collect a total of Rs 3735 crore at the domestic circuit Taran Adarsh a film trade analyst tweeted the film s firstweek box office totals On Friday he wrote Zara Hatke Zara Bachke ends its first week on a high note Fri 549 crore Sat 720 crore Sun 990 crore Mon 414 crore Tue 387 crore Wed 351 crore Thu 324 crore Total 3735 cr India business The first week of business for this midrange film exceeded all expectations illustrating once again that audience mandate is what ultimately matters ZHZB Zara Hatke Zara Bachke should dominate the marketplace in Week 2 until the muchawaited biggie Adipurush arrives on 16 June he stated in his week 2 prediction The weekend business should resume its upward trajectory and it should cross the Rs 50 crore benchmark by Sunday night he added The numbers of ZHZB are certain to instil hope and confidence in makers of midrange films to think of theatrical release rather than directtodigital Taran added It also proves that wellmade films that are desi at heart or rooted in culture will never go out of fashion in India he said adding that the film should act as an eyeopenercase study for those makers Studios who target films for Bandra to Versova audience The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame Vicky revealed after the film s release that he has adopted his costar Sara s behaviours In a media interaction he said Wherever I go today I always say Namaste Darshakon and if I continue promoting this film like this for another five days I will also start saying Knock Knock But she is one of the most pure individuals I have ever met she is wonderful and the way she relates with people is incredibly genuine and authentic and it shows on the big screen as well Whether it s Somya or another of her characters I know Sara will always be liked and loved by the audience because the truth in her eyes says a lot about her Vicky addedAlso read Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Sara Ali Khan watches her recent release sahparivaar