ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BO DAY 6 LAXMAN UTEKARS FILM CONTINUES TO REMAIN STEADY CROSSES RS 30 CRORE MARK

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is performing well at the box office with fans liking the duo's on-screen presence. While the film had a little decline on Day 6, it continued to demonstrate a good trend. Meanwhile, in just five days of it hitting the theatres, ZHZB surpassed the Rs 30 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Despite opposition from The Kerala Story and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the film directed by Laxman Utekar has held firm. It made approximately Rs 5.25 crore on Day 1 and received mixed reviews from the audience. According to early reports, the film earned around Rs 3.60 crore on Day 6 taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 34.20 crore.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Vicky's second highest-grossing film with him in the lead after Uri: The Surgical Strike. Audiences across India have praised Vicky and Sara's chemistry and their fresh pairing. The film's music was also well-received. The story takes place in Indore, wherein it follows two college lovers, Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan), who are madly in love with each other.

They reside with Kapil's family after their wedding and are frequently interrupted by relatives when they try to romance or even have the privacy of their own. Kapil and Saumya strive to secure a flat through the Indian government's flagship programme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), to move away from their family. Though, in order to be eligible, they need to get divorced. What happens next is an unexpected twist in their plan with highs and lows.

