ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BO DAY 4 SARA ALI KHAN STARRER FUMBLES BUT DOESNT LOSE GRIP

Hyderabad: The love comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal had a tiny decline on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend. On Monday, the movie, which received mixed reviews from critics, brought in about Rs. 4.41 crore, bringing its total profits to Rs. 26.73 crore. The hold suggests that the movie is on track to earn a lifetime total of Rs 50 crores, which ensures the movie's success.

Taran Adarsh, a film trade expert, shared the most recent box office data on Twitter, saying "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke keeps its investors pleased on the key Day 4 [Mon]... After the weekend, a working day with a firm grip shows that people are enthusiastic about the movie. Mon 4.14 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, and Friday 5.49 cr. In total: 26.73 crore. India business."

"Mass pockets / single screens are super-strong," he continued. "[Weekday pricing] National chains are steadfast as well. The decline on Monday [compared to Friday] is only 24.59%, which is really good," he added.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has made Rs 25 crore in four days, and by the end of the first week, it would make roughly Rs 33 crore. The lack of significant competition for the movie in the next week will ensure that it continues to do well over the course of the second week and may even surpass Rs 50 crore. On June 16th, it will meet its first real competition in the form of Adipurush.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer was rumoured to have benefited from its unusual one-plus-one free ticket promotion through Sunday. However, the film did alright at the box office on Monday without any sales assistance, debunking the rumours. The film helmed by Laxman Utekar is set in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, wherein a married couple attempts to obtain a false divorce.

