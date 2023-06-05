ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BO DAY 3 VICKY KAUSHALS FILM BRINGS BACK HOUSEFULL SCENES AT THEATRES

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke made Rs 22.59 crore in its first weekend at the box office. On Sunday, the movie minted Rs 9.90 crore in the domestic circle. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's family drama is doing better than predicted at the box office.

The light-hearted film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead for the first time is doing well at the box office. The movie made Rs 5.49 crore on its opening day, and Rs 7.20 crore on Saturday. On its third day in theatres, the Vicky and Sara movie reportedly made roughly Rs 9.90 crore. Currently, the total domestic box office revenue over the weekend stands at roughly Rs. 22.59 crore.

According to reports, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke benefited from the one plus one free ticket policy that was in effect until Sunday. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to Twitter to share updates on the film's business.

He wrote: "In the first weekend, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke swims to the victor's post and gets stronger and stronger... Excellent national chains, mass-market retailers join the party on day three... All eyes are on the crucial Monday... 5.49 crore on Friday, 7.20 crore on Saturday, and 9.90 crore on Sunday. : 22.59 crore in total. biz (business) in India."

Taran also posted the multiplex collection in a subsequent tweet about the movie's weekend growth. Day-wise growth/ decline," he tweeted. Taran discussed the movie's Buy-1-Get-1 ticket promotion and contrasted it with Shehzada, which featured a similar promotion but had poor box office results. The movie came out in February 2023.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is directed by Laxman Utekar. Despite competition from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and The Kerala Story, it has been able to maintain its strength.

Also read: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke': Sara Ali Khan watches her recent release 'sahparivaar'