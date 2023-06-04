ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BO COLLECTION VICKY KAUSHAL SARA ALI KHAN STARRER GAINS MOMENTUM ON DAY 2

Hyderabad: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a comedy-drama film directed by Laxman Utekar, had a solid box office debut. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned about Rs 5.49 crore on its first day, followed by an anticipated Rs 7-7.5 crore on its second day. The major test for the film, though, will begin on Monday, as it attempts to maintain its performance.

The film, which stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is about Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint household and plan to divorce one day. Things don't go as planned when their family finds out, and a comedy of errors ensues.

The Hollywood superhero animation picture Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is competing with the film at the box office. The new Spider-Man movie made about Rs 6.50–7 crore on its third day after earning roughly Rs 8.20 crore in its first two days.

Following the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Vicky Kaushal's second-highest opening in a leading role. On the other hand, it ranks as Sara Ali Khan's fourth-biggest opening, behind Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, and Simmba.

Talking about the film, Vicky previously expressed his excitement by saying, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a fantastic experience. I had a terrific experience shooting the movie, especially with Sara, and I hope viewers appreciate it as much as we did."

"I am appreciative of the chance to work with such a creative group. I'm eager for the public to see the film's original perspective on relationships and marriages, said Sara. Laxman Utekar, the director of previous hits like Luka Chupi and Mimi, provided his thoughts on the movie as well.

He said, "This film is really dear to my heart. This is a tale that will touch people all around the nation. This movie will keep you entertained the entire time."

