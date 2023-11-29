ZAHEER IQBAL FEELS PROUD AS HIS RUMOURED BAE SONAKSHI SINHA BAGS BIG AT FILMFARE SAYS BEST HUMAN WINS BEST ACTOR

Hyderabad: Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who has reportedly been dating actor Sonakshi Sinha for quite a while now, couldn't contain his pride and happiness as his rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards, held in Mumbai on Sunday. She bagged the prestigious Filmfare Best Actress award for her phenomenal performance in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad.

In celebration of his rumoured bae and her remarkable achievement, Zaheer posted a picture on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, in which he can be seen holding the trophy. In the backdrop, one can catch a glimpse of Sonakshi, posing in a black dress. Accompanying the picture, Zaheer penned the most endearing caption that read "Guess my favourite … Black Lady or Lady in Black? Soooo Proud (followed by a red heart emoji). Best Human Wins Best Actor (sic)."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi also shared a post on Wednesday, expressing her gratitude towards her co-star and the show's makers for presenting her with this incredible opportunity. Sonakshi penned down a detailed post on her Instagram handle while also mentioning her Dahaad co-stars, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah, saying that working with such 'cool cats' made every day on set feel like a party.

Sonakshi and Zaheer frequently shower each other with adorable comments on their social media posts. Rumours of Sonakshi Sinha and the Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal dating have been circulating since 2020. The duo co-starred in the film Double XL and also appeared together in the music video titled Jodi Blockbuster last year.