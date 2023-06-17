YRF ROPES IN KIARA ADVANI FOR HRITHIK ROSHAN JR NTR STARRER WAR 2

Mumbai: Actor Kiara Advani has been roped in by Aditya Chopra for the spy thriller War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming film from Yash Raj Films' spy universe is billed as an adrenaline-pumping action extravaganza which will feature bloody battle between Hrithik and Jr NTR.

A source said: "Kiara Advani fits the bill to the T as far as YRF spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high."

"Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It's the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Aditya Chopra taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that," added the source.

The source also said that War 2 right now has the 'hottest' cast. "You have three superstars like Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the film! Then you have the brightest young director of the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2! Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this YRF's spy universe and how Ayan and Adi present her in War 2."

Meanwhile, Kiara is gearing up for the release of romatic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is scheduled to hit big screens on June 29. (With agency inputs)