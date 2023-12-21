Hyderabad: Singham duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty recently appeared on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. In the latest episode of KWK 8, Ajay discussed his thoughts on his kids joining the film industry, his stance on the nepotism debate, and his tendency to avoid Bollywood events and gatherings.

Karan inquired about Ajay's infrequent presence at shows and functions, to which the 54-year-old actor explained that he feels uncomfortable in large social settings. The Drishyam star also admitted that he is sometimes perceived as arrogant, but it's his discomfort with mingling in noisy, public spaces. Ajay humorously added that even if he plans to attend an evening gathering, he tends to feel unwell by that time, leading his wife, Kajol, to suspect he's faking illness intentionally.

"I would like to meet people but when it's personal and private and quiet. Otherwise, I feel very awkward. If I decide to also go out somewhere in the evening for a get-together, by evening, I start falling sick also (laughs) and if I'm genuinely sick, Kajol will turn around and say, 'You're purposely doing it.'" said Ajay on Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Regarding his daughter Nysa's potential interest in Bollywood, Ajay mentioned her current lack of inclination towards acting, stating there's currently a zero percent chance, although he humorously predicted that media might twist this in the future. "Right now she doesn't want to be (come into the acting world). I don't think she wants to be but tomorrow if something changes they will run a 20-year-old interview that Ajay Devgn said this but right now, there is zero percent chance," quipped Ajay on Nysa joining Bollywood.

Discussing the nepotism debate, Ajay highlighted the generations of hard work behind their success and emphasized that everyone faces struggles and needs to put in hard work.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty candidly acknowledged his film Cirkus as a personal failure. He also shared insights into how both Ajay and Salman Khan react similarly to the success or failure of their films, remaining unaffected in either scenario.