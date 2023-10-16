YOU ME AND PIZZA KAREENA KAPOOR CELEBRATES FOREVER KINDA LOVE WITH SAIF ALI KHAN ON 11TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating 11 years of marital bliss today. Celebrating one of the most special occasions in their lives, Kareena took to social media to share a candid post depicting her bond with Saif. Saif and Kareena had a court marriage on October 16, 2012 after dating for more than five years.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture wherein she is seen twinning with Saif in blue. In the image that appears to be from one of their holidays, the couple is captured having a gala time together. Saif is seen striking a pose leaning on Kareena's shoulder as he points out at the lady who is busy relishing pizza.

Sharing the image, Kareena wrote a heartfelt note which clearly sums up her idea of "Forever Kinda Love." The actor wrote, "This is US❤️🥰💥 You,Me and Pizza…❤️Forever Kinda Love…Happy Anniversary husband…😍♾️." Soon after she shared the post, celebrities flooded her comment section with best wishes and heartfelt messages. Kareena's best friend and runway veteran Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy anniversary ❤️❤️," while Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Happy anniversary guys." Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also extended best wishes to the couple.