Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is recognized as one of the industry's most in-demand stars, and the same goes for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Given their packed schedules, it can be quite challenging for them to find time to spend together. Deepika, in a recent interview with a magazine, expressed that they often have to coordinate it.

During the interview, Deepika shared insights into the meticulous planning she and Ranveer engage in to carve out time for each other. The actor stated that it is of utmost importance for her to spend quality time with her husband, and they both need to make an effort in order for this to happen. "It cannot be one-sided," she said.

Deepika mentioned that scheduling has become necessary in their line of work. She said that even if they are in the same city, it's often a struggle to have quality time together. She stated that it's not about the duration of time but rather the quality of that time they manage to spend as a couple. "We love it when it's just the two of us but we also love spending time with our families," she stated.

Furthermore, Deepika emphasized her fondness for spending time with Ranveer. She shared that sometimes on weekends, she and her husband transform their living room into a dance floor, losing themselves to their favorite tunes until the early hours of the morning. The Om Shanti Om actor added that it's a moment where they share and discover their individual playlists.

On the work front, Deepika witnessed immense success this year with her remarkable performances in Pathaan and Jawan, both of which emerged as massive hits. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in both films. Her upcoming project is Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Ranveer is set to grace the big screen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and his beloved wife, Deepika. Additionally, he has undertaken the iconic role of Don in Farhan Akhtar's reboot of the highly popular franchise.