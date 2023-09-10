Hyderabad: Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan found themselves in a prolonged feud after their collaboration in Yash Chopra's 1993 film, Darr is known. However, recent events have shown that time can heal wounds, as the release of Sunny's blockbuster Gadar 2 brought the two stars back together, resulting in a heartwarming reconciliation in front of the media.

In a recent conversation on a talk show, Sunny Deol candidly discussed his past feud with SRK, acknowledging the pettiness of their actions. He stated that with time, they both realized that their animosity was based on "childishness." Sunny reflected on their improved relationship, mentioning that they have met on multiple occasions since then, discussing films and even sharing a friendly phone call.

The roots of their feud can be traced back to the filming of Darr. Sunny Deol, who played the protagonist, was dissatisfied with the way his character, an Indian Navy officer, was portrayed in the movie. He believed that Shah Rukh Khan's character, Rahul Mehra, the antagonist, was given more prominence, while his character was depicted as weak.

Sunny had engaged in heated discussions with Yash Chopra during the shoot, expressing his concerns about the portrayal of his character, a commando officer who should have been physically fit and competent. Sunny also recalled that his frustration during these discussions even led him to tear his own pants in anger.

"A time comes when you forget everything that happened and you understand that that should not have happened as that was childishness. Definitely, after that Shah Rukh and I have met each other multiple times. We have talked about films. He watched my film with the whole family, he also called me up." -Sunny Deol

After the release of Darr, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol did not communicate for 16 years. The two actors went their separate ways, each building their careers and fan bases. However, a significant turning point in their relationship occurred when SRK called Sunny to congratulate him on the massive success of Gadar 2 even before watching the film. Sunny shared this heartening gesture during an interview, revealing that he had also spoken with SRK's wife, Gauri, and their son, Aryan.

Further demonstrating his support for Gadar 2, during one of his #AskSRK sessions, Shah Rukh Khan stated that he had seen the film and loved it. King Khan also attended the success celebration of Gadar 2, where he embraced Sunny Deol warmly in front of the media, marking the end of their long-standing feud.

