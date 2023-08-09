YOU FOR TODAY AND EVERY DAY NAMRATA SHIRODKAR WISHES HUBBY MAHESH BABU ON BIRTHDAY WITH SPECIAL PICTURE CLICKED BY KIDS GAUTHAM AND SITARA

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the prince of the Telugu film industry, turns 48 today, and social media is already ablaze with birthday wishes. On the special occasion not just the fans, but his wife Namrata Shirodkar too took to social media to wish him with a special message and dreamy picture.

In the candid picture shared by the former Bollywood actor, Mahesh Babu can be seen sitting on Namrata's lap. The picture seems to be taken by one of his children, son Gautam Ghattamaneni or their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The couple was seen enjoying the fireworks in the shared post.

Sharing the moment, Namrata wrote: "Happy birthday MB!! You, you and you for today and every day ❤️❤️🤗🤗 @urstrulymahesh." As soon as she posted the picture, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to wish the actor on his birthday. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "Happy Birthday MB sir 🎈🥳 may god bless you with good health and happiness ☺️💟🥀"

Wishing the actor on his birthday, another fan wrote: "Choosing the correct person as life partner is also a great achievement in Human Life. You @namratashirodkar are 200% deserved and achieved this. Very Lucky @namratashirodkar garu. Happy Birthday to the Prince @urstrulymahesh garu ♥️"

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adored couples in the Telugu film industry. Even other celebrities have gushed about how much they adore the duo in addition to the fans. The Telugu star if not shooting likes to spend time with his family and this birthday is no exception as he is currently on vacation in Scotland with his wife and children. He's all set to celebrate turning 48 there.

