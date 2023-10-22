YOU CAN MAKE MY CHALLENGING AND CHAOTIC LIFE BEARABLE RAGHAV CHADHA WISHES PARINEETI CHOPRA ON BIRTHDAY WITH PICTURE FROM DATING DAYS

Hyderabad: Raghav Chadha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader who recently married Parineeti Chopra in a lavish Udaipur ceremony, celebrated her 35th birthday by sharing a collection of pictures from their early days of dating. The couple, who have known each other since their time in London, exchanged their vows last month in a grand wedding.

Taking to his Instagram account on a Sunday, Raghav Chadha posted a series of photos with Parineeti from their dating period. In a heartfelt caption, he expressed his admiration for his wife and their first year together, calling her a shining star in his life and the source of joy in his world. He wished her a happy birthday and looked forward to more laughter, love, and unforgettable moments as a couple.

The pictures depict various moments from their dating life. The first image shows them under a blue umbrella by a Udaipur lakeside. Raghav is seen in a white shirt, while Parineeti dons a beige top. The second picture captures a sweet moment in a restaurant, where Parineeti proudly displays the 'Reserved' sign to Raghav, who took the photo. It's likely the moment when Raghav proposed to her, as she flaunts her engagement ring.

The third photo appears to be from a London street, with Parineeti and Raghav dressed formally. Parineeti wears a black dress with a striped white blazer and sunglasses, while Raghav opts for a blue suit. Another London street scene is seen in the following picture, where they are dressed casually and standing apart.

A more intimate moment is shared in the next picture as they embrace each other at a restaurant table. Parineeti is dressed in white, complemented by blue jeans, while Raghav wears black. The blue umbrella makes a return in the subsequent photo as Parineeti and Raghav stand behind open umbrellas and gaze in the same direction. The final picture shows them side by side at another restaurant. Parineeti is dressed in all denim with a black cap and brown handbag, while Raghav joins her in a white cardigan and blue jeans.