YOU ARE THE PROBLEM PARINEETI CHOPRA IS EVERY ELDER SISTER EVER IN BANTER WITH BROTHER SHIVANG CHOPRA

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra has shared more pictures from her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The event seemed to be an emotional ceremony as her brother Shivang Chopra shared a few family pictures. However, what caught the attention was the sweet banter between Parineeti Chopra and her brother Shivang Chopra that followed on the post.

The first picture shows Parineeti and Shivang wiping the tears of their emotional father. Another image shows their mother Reena dancing together along with other family members. Sharing the pictures, Shivang wrote: "The parents. The family."

Reacting to the post, Parineeti replied in the comment section: "Only problem in these photos is you." To which, he replied saying: "I understand." Parineeti pulling her younger brother's leg is peak elder sister behaviour.

Apart from such cute little banters, parineeti shares a great bond with her siblings. The Ishaqzaade actor has two brothers: Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. They are often seen vacationing together.

The pictures shared by Shivang are from Parineeti and Raghav's ring ceremony held in New Delhi. The ceremony had several politicians in attendance including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and P. Chidambaram. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and singer Mika were also present at the ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav were recently spotted in Rajasthan together. The newest B-town couple are reportedly scouting for their royal wedding venue in Rajasthan. If reports are to be believed, Parineeti is keener on destination wedding in Udaipur but has kept her options open with Kishangarh as well.

