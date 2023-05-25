Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber treated his fans with pictures of his wife, along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and actor Rahul Bhatt at the screening of 'Kennedy' at Cannes Film Festival 2023. On Thursday, Daniel took to his social media handle and shared a number of pictures of his wife, who looked stunning in a high-slit satin gown at the red carpet premiere of 'Kennedy' during the ongoing event.

In some of the photos shared by Daniel on his Instagram account, Sunny Leone could be seen walking the red carpet solo at the screening of the movie. While in other photos, the actor was joined by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat. In addition, Daniel penned down an endearing caption for Sunny and team 'Kennedy'. He referred to his wife as 'inspirational' as he talked about 'witnessing history' with his own eyes at Cannes 2023.

Sharing the pictures, Daniel wrote in the caption, "You are @festivaldecannes 76th beacon of Light. There are no correct words!!! I witnessed history being made in front of my eyes tonight !! We all have a journey, but not everyone can conquer their dreams!! You are an inspiration to millions and an inspiration to me!!! Thank you @sunnyleone for being you!!"

Daniel further thanked Kennedy's director Anurag Kashyap and Sunny's co-star Rahul Bhat. He wrote, "Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for everything and the vision. Thank you @itsrahulbhat for your superb performance!!! Thank you @zeestudiosofficial for showing this to the world!!!" Reacting to his post, Sunny commented, "Thank you my love! It's not only a "me" moment. It's a "US" moment. You have worked equally hard to put me on this platform! Your selflessness is how I get to be me!"

Leone made her acting debut in 2012 with Pooja Bhatt's thriller Jism 2. She has also made appearances on reality shows including Bigg Boss 5. She got married to Daniel in 2011. They are parents to three children - daughter Nisha, who they adopted in 2017, and twin boys Noah and Asher who were born through surrogacy in 2018.