YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI COMPLETES 10 YEARS AYAN MUKERJI SAYS HE HASNT SEEN THE MOVIE FULLY

Hyderabad: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin is one of the most celebrated movies in Bollywood. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie has completed 10 years of its release. On this special day, the director shared a video with glimpses of the movie leaving a heartfelt note in the caption on his social media handle.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Ayan wrote, "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!"

He continued, "Strangely, I don't think I've ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released… Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!) But when I'm older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!"

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor shares major update on Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel; deets inside

He further wrote, "In recent months, I have often had people recognize me and come up to me… and I'm thinking they will say something about Brahmastra, and then they started talking about YJHD! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years! Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me! Yup :)"

Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani is about friendship, love, and life. The movie was released in 2013 and the fans went gaga over Ranbir and Deepika's sizzling chemistry. From the storyline to the performances and the music, the movie was an ideal blend of entertainment.