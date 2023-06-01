YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI CAST MEMBERS REUNITE TO CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF THE FILM SEE PICS

Hyderabad: Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday and the cast and crew of the 2013 movie celebrated with a star-studded party in Mumbai to mark the special occasion. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani team, from actors Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin to the movie's producer Karan Johar and costume designer Manish Malhotra, gathered for a private party.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, director Ayan Mukerji posted a few inside pictures from the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani bash. Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Last night (with a red heart emoji)." In two of the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone could be seen dressed in black posing alongside co-stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. Aditya was dressed in a maroon shirt, while Kalki was wearing a patterned black-and-white dress. They all grinned and stayed close to one another while taking a selfie.

Along with Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya, and Kalki, the director also posted a group photo with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and the movie's music composer Pritam Chakraborty. The picture also had Aditya's brothers, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, who too starred in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. For the joyful shot, some posed sitting on a sofa, while others were seen sitting on the floor. In the picture, Deepika could be seen next to Karan and Pritam, while Ranbir had his arm around Kalki.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Deepika Padukone had spoken about the movie and shared posts on their Instagram handles. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur as the key characters. The movie focused on their friendship and relationships.