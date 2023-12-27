YEAR ENDER 2023 FROM SALMAN KHAN AND ARIJIT SINGH TO KARTIK AARYAN AND KARAN JOHAR BIGGEST PATCH UPS OF BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES

Hyderabad: 2023 can easily be termed as the year of patch-ups. After singer Arijit Singh was spotted leaving superstar Salman Khan's house and Karan Johar signed Kartik Aaryan for a new film, this year can be officially called the year of patch-ups. One year from now, if somebody said that Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol would be singing praises of each other, it would sound like a made-up story. However, it is the reality of 2023.

Another infamous public fallout was Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's creative differences after announcing Dostana 2. It lead to Kartik's exit from the movie. However, it seems like all is fine between the two as Karan has now officially announced a movie with him. This year also saw rumoured exes, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon signing a project together.

As 2022 comes to an end, here are some of the biggest and most talked about patch-ups of the year.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh bury the hatchet

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and playback singer Arijit Singh ended their 9-year feud in 2023. The two had a fallout during an award show. However, Arijit remains the only artist whose career did not get affected despite the fallout. And now, things look better as the singer as recently spotted leaving Salman's house in the wee hours. Fans of the two are delighted as they await a collaboration of the two powerhouses of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol leave past behind

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's cold war is no news. However, the two actors have now reconciled after 16 years. It all began after the two appeared together in Darr and SRK stole the limelight despite Sunny being the protagonist.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan overcome differences

Karan Johar surprised Kartik Aaryan's fans by announcing a film with the Shehazaada actor on his birthday this year. Johar took to his social media handle to announce a new film starring Kartik. The film will be co-produced by the filmmaker's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. For those who are unaware, Karan in 2021 made a public announcement on recasting for Dostana 2 after filming certain parts with Kartik. Karan stated that they would recast due to "professional circumstances."

Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar's patch-up

After a three-year feud, T Series CEO Bhushan Kumar and singer Sonu Nigam have finally reconciled their differences. For those unaware, things between them had taken a sour turn in 2020 when Sonu openly talked about the music "mafia" on social media, without taking any names. However, many thought the singer was referring to Bhushan Kumar. But now, it seems all is well between the two.

Govinda and David Dhawan reconcile

Govinda and David Dhawan supposedly had a fall-out in the mid-2010s after filming their last film 2009 comedy Do Knot Disturb together. The filmmaker went on to make five films later on, none of which starred Govinda. In 2023, the iconic duet reconciled, hinting at a probable reunion.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon announce project together

Akshay and Raveena reportedly had a fallout after dating for some time. In 2023, the actors surprised fans by revealing a project together. The two are slated to appear in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle.