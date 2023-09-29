Hyderabad: Hombale Films is all set to take KGF 3 on floors, a source close to the development revealed. The highly anticipated third installment of the Kannada blockbuster, KGF, featuring Yash, is scheduled for release in 2025. Production for this part of the pan-India franchise is set to kick off by December 2023.

The official announcement regarding the release plan for KGF: Chapter 3 will be made on December 21, marking the fifth anniversary of the original KGF. While speaking to a newswire, the source revealed that early discussions among the director, producer, and actor have already taken place, leading to the development of a storyline. The team is aiming to commence shooting for KGF 3 in October 2024, with the film hitting theaters in 2025.

The KGF series, which commenced with KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018 and followed with a sequel in 2022 titled KGF: Chapter 2, centers around the character Rocky, portrayed by Yash, and his relentless pursuit of power and wealth. Both films enjoyed massive success at the box office putting the Kannada industry on the map as well as propelling Yash to nationwide fame.