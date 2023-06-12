YASH TURNS DOWN ROLE OF RAVANA IN NITESH TIWARIS RAMAYANA READ WHY

Hyderabad Superstar Yash who was offered the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari s upcoming film based on the Ramayan has turned down the role According to a source close to the development the KGF star was very keen on playing the role of Raavan in the film as the role is very challenging to him Moreover Yash was also excited since Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is roped in to play Rama in the movie But later his team strongly discouraged him from going aheadThe source revealed Yash was really interested in doing it He finds it more challenging to portray the role of Raavan than Rama Yash was even more eager to join the team since Ranbir Kapoor had been chosen to portray Rama However his team later strongly advised against it They believed that his fans would not like seeing Yash in a negative role although the role of Ravana is strong Earlier during an interview Yash also stated that he has to be very careful with his film choices as his fans are emotionally attached to him and have a tendency to overreact when he goes against their wishesAlso read No druggie soy boy should play Lord Ram Kangana Ranaut takes veiled dig at Ranbir KapoorWhile makers offered the role of Ravana to Yash Kangana Ranaut said that he is more fit for the role of Ram than that of antagonist She criticized the casting for the film after the news of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram did the rounds Taking a dig at Ranbir Kangana also said No palelooking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama The makers are yet to confirm the reports on Ramayan casting coup