WATCH: Yash on his way to condole bereaved families of his fans who died of electrocution

Bengaluru: Actor Yash will be soon visiting Soranagi village in Karnataka's Gadag district as three people lost their lives due to electrocution while they were in the process of putting up a cut-out of the actor to celebrate his birthday. Upon receiving the news of Yash's arrival in Hubballi via a special flight, hundreds of fans were seen eagerly waiting at the airport.

Yash is on his way to condole the families of three youth who lost their lives. From Hubballi, the actor will be reaching Soranagi via road. The KGF star reportedly called off his birthday celebrations to support the families as they grieve loss of their loves ones.

This tragic incident occurred in Soranagi village, near Lakshmeshwar town, during the early hours of Monday. The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The deceased have been identified as Hanumantha Harijan (24 years old), Murali Nadumani (20 years old), and Naveen Gaji (20 years old). Furthermore, Manjunath Harijan, Prakash Myageri, and Deepak Harijan have sustained serious injuries.

A group of young people from the village had organised the setup to express their admiration for Yash on his birthday. Tragically, due to the darkness of the night, the victims were unable to see the presence of a high-voltage electric wire. Local MLA Chandru Lamani visited the injured individuals at Lakshmeshwar hospital and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.