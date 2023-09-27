Hyderabad: In the history of Hindi cinema, there exists a name that glitters as the 'King of Romance' – Yash Chopra. The legendary filmmaker not only spun tales of timeless love stories but also wove the destinies of iconic actors into the fabric of romance itself. Yash Chopra had a profound impact on the careers of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor as his collaboration made these iconic actors synonymous with romance.

On the 91st birth anniversary of this master storyteller, let's delve deeper into how these remarkable actors, guided by Yash Chopra's vision, became the faces that defined romance on the silver screen.

Shah Rukh Khan: The 'King of Romance'

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the 'King of Romance,' owes a significant portion of his stardom to Yash Chopra. Their collaboration began with Darr (1993), where Khan portrayed the obsessive lover Rahul Mehra. This film showcased Khan's versatility and ability to delve into complex characters. However, the turning point in Shah Rukh Khan's career was undoubtedly his role as Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), produced by Yash Chopra.

Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan continued to collaborate on multiple romantic films, including Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Veer-Zaara (2004) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). These films further solidified Khan's status as the ultimate romantic hero of Bollywood. Chopra's unique ability to capture the essence of love on screen and Khan's ability to emulate that emotion made their partnership legendary. His association with Yash Chopra paved the way for Khan to dominate the romantic genre for years to come.

Amitabh Bachchan: The Romantic Resurgence

While Amitabh Bachchan is widely known for his intense and action-packed roles, his collaboration with Yash Chopra in Silsila (1981) marked a significant departure from his established image. In this film, Bachchan played Amit, a man caught in a complex love triangle with his real-life wife Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. Silsila was a bold exploration of extramarital affairs and unrequited love, and Bachchan's portrayal of Amit showcased his versatility as an actor.

Though Silsila faced mixed reactions at the box office, it remains a classic that demonstrated Bachchan's ability to excel in romantic roles. Yash Chopra played a pivotal role in showcasing Bachchan's softer, romantic side. But when they collaborated on his production venture Mohabbatein (2000), the film allowed Big B to connect with a new generation.

Rishi Kapoor: The Evergreen Lover

Rishi Kapoor, fondly remembered as the 'Chocolate Boy' of Bollywood, found his romantic zenith through Yash Chopra's films. Their partnership began with Kabhi Kabhie (1976), a film that showcased Kapoor's ability to portray the charming and poetic lover. His character, Amit Malhotra, was a reflection of the film's theme of love transcending societal norms.

The magic of Kapoor's romantic roles was further cemented in Chandni (1989), where he played Rohit, a character who epitomized unconditional love. Yash Chopra's direction and Kapoor's charismatic performances made Chandni a timeless love story. Kapoor reunited with Yash Chopra in Lamhe (1991) and the film co-starring Sridevi further solidified his status as an evergreen romantic hero.