YASH AND WIFE RADHIKA PANDIT ACE DENIM LOOK AS THEY GET PAPPED AT HYDERABAD AIRPORT

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Yash, who became a pan-Indian superstar as a result of the enormous success of the KGF franchise, has now devoted all of his time to his loved ones, particularly to his beautiful wife Radhika Pandit, and their lovely children Ayra and Yatharv. On Tuesday night, the Kannada star and his actor-wife were seen together at the Hyderabad airport, both acing a denim look.

The most adored star couple in the Kannada film industry was in Hyderabad for an advertisement shoot. For the airport look, Yash and Radhika Pandit kept it simple and opted for classy denim outfits. Radhika looked beautiful as always. She donned a light blue denim shirt over a black top and kept her hair loose. She enhanced her look with minimal little makeup and also carried a black handbag.

Yash, on the other hand, could be seen sporting a white T-shirt under a dark blue denim shirt. The Sandalwood actor finished off his look with a pair of matching pants and his iconic Rocky bhai look, which included a thick beard and long, top-knotted hair. The actor's choice to maintain the look of his KGF character has fuelled rumours that his legendary role will make a comeback, particularly in Salaar, the next Prabhas starrer directed by Prashanth Neel.

Although Yash is remaining tight-lipped about his upcoming movie, which would be his 19th appearance in the industry, the actor recently shared some interesting updates, confirming that he has been actively working on his upcoming film, provisionally titled Yash 19.