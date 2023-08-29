YAARIYAN 2 CONTROVERSY SIKH COMMITTEE ACCUSES MAKERS OF HURTING RELIGIOUS SENTIMENTS THREATENS OF LEGAL ACTION

Hyderabad: The upcoming Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial Yaariyan 2 courted controversy upon the release of its song titled Saure Ghar. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a Sikh religious community, accused the makers of the comedy-drama of using the Sikh Kakkar Kirpan in an objectionable manner in the song. The SGPC members argued that the way actor Meezaan Jafri wore Kirpan in some of the scenes have hurt religious sentiments.

Raising the issue, the SGPC, took to X, formerly called Twitter, and wrote, "We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in 'Saure Ghar' song of 'Yaariyan 2' film directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted. This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe. Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India."

The Sikh community continued, "This video song is public at the official @YouTube channel of @TSeries, which must take it down with immediate effect. If any other platform is used to publish this video song with the said objectionable scenes must also take it down. We are immediately raising this objection through all channels to the Government and digital platforms."

Tagging the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the community requested the government to ensure that the objectionable video or any such unacceptable scenes of the said film are not cleared for release by the Censor Board of Film Certification. It further added they shall initiate the legal proceedings are per law for hurting the religious sentiments of the minority Sikh community if the videos are not taken down from public view.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh also wrote on X regarding the matter. He tweeted, "Vilification & Mocking of Sikhs with derogatory comic characters was not enough now Bollywood & advertising agencies has regularly started insulting Sikh sentiments. Kirpan which is an integral part of Khalsa, is among Sikh's five articles of faith, and only 'Sabat Surat' Khalsa is allowed to adorn it. In this advertisement Kirpan has been used as a prop and a clean-shaven actor is wearing it. Its an act of blasphemy & deeply hurt the sentiments of Sikhs."

Yaariyan 2 stars Warina Hussain, Anaswara Rajan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Meezaan Jafri among others. The film is slated for release on October 20 of this year.