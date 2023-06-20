WRITER MANOJ MUNTASHIR RELEASES VIDEO ON ADIPURUSH CONTROVERSY LATER DELETES

Hyderabad: Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who is caught in the eye of the storm, due to the dialogues written by him for 'Adipurush', responded to trolls by releasing a new video on his Twitter handle on Tuesday where he was seen reciting some lines from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem Rashmirathi. But later, the video was deleted by Manoj.

In his 2:55 minute video, the lyricist was speaking about the episode of Karna’s story where he had no one else to rely on on the battlefield, but his bow and arrow. The three-time national award winner and lyricist is currently drawing flak for his choice of words to describe Hindu deities in the epic film. However, the video, shows him mouthing "Purush Hoon Main, Nahi Ye Baat Bhulo."

Some verified Twitter users like Rajbir Rohilla wrote "Copy master" in Hindi. Shatanu wrote "Maafi maang le, muntasir se shukla bana besharm." Another user wrote "Muntashir ji, speak the dialogue of "Bua's Garden" once", in Hindi. One of the netizens trolling Manoj ,"Aap purush hi nahi, mahapurush hai" The movie 'Adipurush' has been facing criticism after being released from day one because of its dialogues and VFX.

After facing a lot of criticism, the film's dialogue writer Muntashir on Sunday said the makers would "revise some of the dialogues" and the changes will be incorporated in the film in a week. Meanwhile, the movie witnessed a major drop in its box office collection with the controversy-ridden film minting Rs 35 crore on day four. The film's Monday figures are significantly lower than what it earned on its opening weekend: Rs 140 crore on day one, followed by Rs 100 crore each on day two and three. The total collection of 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, currently stands at Rs 375 crore gross globally, production banner T-Series claimed on Tuesday.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film's collection "collapsed" on Monday due to "negative word of mouth". "After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. #Hindi version. #India biz," he tweeted. A report by Box Office India stated that 'Adipurush' witnessed a drop of around 78 per cent on Monday. According to BOI, the film's nett collection for the first four days was around Rs 112 crore with the movie earning Rs 105 crore nett on the opening weekend, but making only Rs 7.5 crore nett on Monday. The movie has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. (With agency Inputs)