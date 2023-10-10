Hyderabad: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has long been outspoken about her mental health concerns. Ira actively promotes mental health and sheds light on importance of getting assistance from experts for mental wellbeing. On October 10, which is observed as World Mental Health Day, the Dangal actor joined his daughter for a video wherein the two discussed how seeking help should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

In the video shared on Instagram, Aamir Khan and Ira Khan can be heard speaking about how one attends school to learn maths, or how we go to salons for haircuts and call plumbers or carpenters to fix items around the house. They further gave instances about how one visits the doctor whenever they feel physically sick.

Aamir stated that there are many tasks in life that we are unable to do on our own, and for that, we require the assistance of others - someone who is skilled in performing that task. Aamir said in the video, "Aur yeh faisle hum badi asaani se le lete hai, begair kisi sharam ke, begair kisi jhijak ki (And we make these decisions so easily, without any shame or second thoughts)."

Then, his daughter continued by saying that if someone is going through a difficult phase physically or mentally, they should approach trained and experienced experts without any hesitation.

"Aur doston meri beti Ira aur main pichle kayi saalon se therapy ki laabh utha rahe hai (And friends, my daughter Ira and I have been taking advantage of the therapy for the past several years)," said Aamir. The actor concluded by saying that one should seek out help from trained professionals if they are experiencing stress or any other kind of strain. "There is no shame in that. All the best," he said.